Woman critically injured after driver loses control during illegal street race in South Philadelphia

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are looking for the drivers of two Dodge Chargers that were involved in an illegal street race early Sunday morning in South Philadelphia.

According to police, the race happened at about 12:10 a.m. on 3rd Street, between Packer and Pattison avenues.

Soon after the race began, one of the drivers lost control of the car and swerved into a crowed of people and two parked cars.

A 45-year-old woman, who was watching from the side of the road, was injured and taken to the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, police said.

The woman is currently listed in critical condition and is expected to have her right leg amputated.

According to police, three men were caught on video leaving the scene of the crash. The other racing vehicle continued to drive away from the crash and never returned to the scene.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of the striking vehicle of the drivers is asked to call police.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south philadelphiacrimestreet racingphiladelphia policecrash
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Archdiocese of Philadelphia makes decision on fall sports
Scott Peterson death penalty conviction overturned
Trump makes surprise appearance at RNC
Churchgoer attacked during Mass in Philadelphia
Newtown Square man admits to killing wife, mother: Police
AccuWeather: Hot and Humid, Spotty Storms Monday and Tuesday
South Jersey man charged in wife's murder
Show More
School bus safety amid the coronavirus pandemic
Phoenixville HS seniors hold first day tailgate
Zoom outage impacting meetings, webinars in parts of US
Protest erupts after Wisconsin police shoot Black man
Man arrested for firing shotgun at officer in Montco: Police
More TOP STORIES News