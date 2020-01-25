car crash

Man killed in Vineland, New Jersey crash

VINELAND, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A 65-year-old man was killed Friday afternoon in a crash on Route 55 in Vineland, New Jersey.

The crash was reported just before 4 p.m. in the northbound lanes of Route 55, near Exit 29.

According to police, the man's Honda flipped over and landed in a grassy median. He was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Multiple lanes were closed while authorities investigated the crash.
