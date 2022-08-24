Philadelphia parents want answers after 6-year-old daughter left alone at day care for hours

"She could have went missing, she could have been harmed. Anything could have happened," said the child's father.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A couple from Philadelphia's Mount Airy section want answers and accountability after they say their 6-year-old daughter was left alone for seven hours at a daycare while her teachers and classmates went on a field trip.

"She was told to go to the bathroom before they got on the bus. In the bathroom, she said she heard somebody say, 'hurry up.' And when she came out everybody was gone," said Dana Jones.

Jones said her daughter Jordyn was alone, scared and without food until close to 5 p.m. after a parent found her alone at Creative Kids day care and brought her to the other location across the street.

"She could have went missing, she could have been harmed. Anything could have happened," said her father, Mark Simpson.

The family protested outside the center Wednesday to bring awareness to other parents about what happened.

Action News caught up with day care Director Raushel Davis who called the August 16 incident an unfortunate situation.

We asked if it was normal procedure to check that everyone is on the bus, during a field trip. Davis said, "Yes. If you're going off of your attendance list."

We asked if there was an attendance list in this situation and she said yes, but she did not provide information on how Jordyn was missed.

According to DHS inspection records, Creative Kids has had more than a dozen violations this year, ranging from incomplete fire and CPR training to employees working without proper FBI clearances.

"They check all of our paperwork. Everything is good," said Davis.

There is no word yet on any charges or consequences.