Crews continue to repair Easton sinkhole that swallowed SUV, excavator

EASTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Crews in Northampton County were still working on Tuesday to repair a sinkhole that swallowed two vehicles early last week.New video shows a giant ditch running down the middle of James Street in Easton.Water crews had to tear up the road in order to locate the source of the collapse. But, officials believe it was caused by a slow, ongoing leak that weakened the ground.The weakening led to a sinkhole that first swallowed an SUV, while the driver was still inside, and then a piece of construction equipment that was working to repair the problem.Easton's mayor says it appears there is no imminent danger of another collapse, but engineers are keeping a close eye on the situation.