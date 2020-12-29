Crews work to fix watermain break that caused some street flooding in Allentown, Pa.

ALLENTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Water gushed down an Allentown street this weekend, turning it into a river.On Monday, authorities worked to fix the large main that burst wide open.Several homeowners worry about the status of their homes.Crews pumped the final pools of water and began making repairs to the cast-iron pipe that ruptured 24 hours earlier on Devonshire Road at 12th Street.A massive sinkhole was caused by a 36-inch water main."I didn't know how big it was until I came out here. This is deep," said Stephen Engler.Engler says there are multiple sinkholes on his property that workers on-site estimated at least six feet deep.The Englers home is one of a handful directly impacted.The family now worries if it's only a matter of time before destruction inches closer to their front door."I'm very worried," said Engler. "They won't let me take anything out of there. So all I can do is wait and see what happens."City inspectors have deemed three homes in the vicinity unsafe due to the flooding.Meanwhile, 3,600 customers are now under a boil water advisory until repairs are complete.The cause of the ruptured pipe is still not known.