Crime Fighters: Who killed Kylef White?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Police are hoping the public will recognize two individuals that are wanted in connection with a homicide in North Philadelphia.On Sunday, August 16, just before 6:30 a.m., police were called to the 2700 block of Judson Street for reports of a person with a gun.Surveillance cameras captured two men who police say are wanted in connection with fatally shooting 24-year-old Kylef White."The 39th District police arrive at the scene they find a male with multiple gunshot wounds. He was taken and transported to Temple University Hospital, where he later died around 6:58 that day," said Santo Montecalvo of the Citizens Crime Commission.The first suspect in the case is described as a Black male between 25 and 30 years old, with a thin build, thick braided hair, and a beard.The second suspect, a Black male, also between 25 and 30 years old, tall with a thin build, short dark hair with a receding hairline, and a slight beard.Both were wearing dark or gray-colored clothing at the time, officials say."If anybody recognizes these two individuals, please don't hesitate, pick up the phone, dial 546-TIPS, tell us who you think they are," he said.The City of Philadelphia is offering up to a $20,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All calls will remain anonymous.