Crime Fighters: Who killed Shaquil Mack?

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A road rage incident turned deadly for a young father. Now authorities hope a big reward will bring answers to this murder.Police are looking for a car captured on surveillance video stemming from a murder in 2019. It is a dark blue newer Model Chrysler 300 last seen fleeing South on 52nd Street in West Philadelphia after a road rage incident turned deadly at that intersection on Warren Street around 9 a.m. on Friday, March 22."19th district police officers responded to a call, person with a gun on the highway at 5200 Warren Street. Upon their arrival police, located the victim, who is later ID as Shaquil Mack, with gunshot wounds to his body," said Santo Montecalvo of the Citizens Crime Commission.Police said the Chrysler almost collided with Mack's GMC Terrain. They said Mack exited his vehicle and exchanged words with the driver of the Chrysler. That is when they said the 25-year-old was shot and killed. Authorities said Mack's girlfriend was in their vehicle at the time, along with his children."It's just you know the mentality out there is shoot first, and I don't care what or who else is around," said Montecalvo.The City of Philadelphia is offering up to a $20,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the person responsible. All you have to do is call the Citizens Crime Commission at 215-546-TIPS. All calls will remain anonymous."We do not divulge your identity. We tried as long as you don't tell nobody. We don't tell nobody who you are. You get a code number. That code number entitles you to the reward money," he said.