Man fatally shot while trying to rob North Philadelphia store: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man in his 20s was fatally shot while trying to rob a store in North Philadelphia on Saturday afternoon, police said.The shooting happened just before 4:30 p.m. at the Star Wear store in the 2700 block of Germantown Avenue.Police said the man was shot at least five times by an employee while he trying to rob the store.The man was taken to the hospital and died a short time later.The store owner was taken in for questioning and the investigation is ongoing, police said.