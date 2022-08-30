Dance group, the Crowdpleaserz, hits the streets to promote family and positivity

When Donnie Thompson got out of jail, he made a promise to his his 3-year-old daughter that changed his life.

Donnie Thompson is a devoted father and dance instructor in Philadelphia. He leads a family group called the Crowdpleaserz.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Donnie Thompson is a 32-year-old devoted father and dance instructor in Philadelphia.

When he was a teenager he suffered from a learning disability and had some anger issues. He was arrested for minor offenses and incarcerated.

"I went through a lot of stuff and overcame a lot of stuff. I've been locked up. And I can tell you that's a spot I never want to be back in," Thompson said.

Since his arrest, Thompson has changed his life and now directs his energy as the leader of a dancing group featuring his family. They're called the Crowdpleaserz.

The group dances in the streets to promote positivity in the community and fatherhood at home.

"I want the audience to be inspired, inspired by a father. My vision is to show the world there are some real fathers out here," Donnie said.

It's his faith in this family that kept him out of trouble and onto the creative path he's on now.

His kids now range in age 4 to 14 years old.

His daughter Tyanna Thompson has been dancing since she was 5 years old.

"I like dancing because it's fun exercising and we travel to a lot of places. The world is changing and I think we all need more positive energy," she said.

Together, with their dancing dad, the group hopes to promote positivity and inspire the crowds that see them perform.

