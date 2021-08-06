Argument inside West Oak Lane takeout restaurant leads to shooting: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An argument at a takeout spot led to a shooting in the West Oak Lane neighborhood of Philadelphia, police say.It happened just after 11 p.m. Thursday at the Crown Fried Chicken restaurant on the 1900 block of Chelten Avenue, near the intersection of Stenton and Ogontz avenues.Police say two men were ordering food when they started arguing. They got into a fight when one man pulled a gun on the other.The 44-year-old victim was shot in the hand."We also found a bullet hole in some of the equipment," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. "We also found the projectile lodged in the ceiling."The fight continued outside the takeout shop, police say.The victim was able to drive himself to the hospital and is expected to be OK, police say.The entire incident was captured on surveillance video inside and outside the restaurant."We have a really, really good description of our shooter," Small said.Police are still searching for the suspect.