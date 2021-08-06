shooting

Argument inside West Oak Lane takeout restaurant leads to shooting: Police

The entire incident was captured on the restaurant's surveillance cameras.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Man shot during fight inside West Oak Lane takeout spot

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- An argument at a takeout spot led to a shooting in the West Oak Lane neighborhood of Philadelphia, police say.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Thursday at the Crown Fried Chicken restaurant on the 1900 block of Chelten Avenue, near the intersection of Stenton and Ogontz avenues.

Police say two men were ordering food when they started arguing. They got into a fight when one man pulled a gun on the other.

The 44-year-old victim was shot in the hand.

"We also found a bullet hole in some of the equipment," Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small said. "We also found the projectile lodged in the ceiling."

The fight continued outside the takeout shop, police say.

SEE ALSO: Neighbors, community leaders gather for gun violence rally at City Hall

The victim was able to drive himself to the hospital and is expected to be OK, police say.

The entire incident was captured on surveillance video inside and outside the restaurant.

"We have a really, really good description of our shooter," Small said.

Police are still searching for the suspect.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
west oak lane (philadelphia)shootingrestaurant
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
Philadelphia charter school hit by gunfire; suspect sought
Bodycam video captures deadly officer-involved shooting in NJ
15-year-old shot in chest near Philadelphia high school: Police
TOP STORIES
17-year-old shot and killed in South Jersey Walmart parking lot
4-vehicle crash closes I-76; I-95 reopens after milk truck collision
Philadelphia sees inequities in mortgage approvals
KOP man accused of child porn, sextortion, sex assaults
'Hamilton' Lottery: Be in the room where it happens for only $10
Mystery man at Dodger game was not fugitive, Marshals say
Biden tells Justice Department to address unruly passengers
Show More
Fire spreads inside Fishtown building, placed under control
Journalists from Philippines, Russia given Nobel Peace Prize
AccuWeather: Tracking Weekend Showers
NJ blood bank needs donor dogs to save lives of local pets
Road closures, new route and more for Broad Street Run
More TOP STORIES News