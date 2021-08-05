gun violence

Neighbors, community leaders gather for gun violence rally at City Hall

The City of Philadelphia currently stands at 322 homicides.
By and
Community members gather for gun violence rally at City Hall

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The epidemic of gun violence drew a crowd to Philadelphia City Hall Wednesday as victims were honored and remembered amid the recent uptick in shootings.

"We want the mayor to call a state of emergency because in our community, our zip codes, there's a state of urgency," said Paula Peebles, chair of the National Action Newtown Philadelphia Chapter.

Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney has unwaveringly said he will not declare a state of emergency, believing it won't change anything.

"My heart breaks for them, and we're working hard every day to ensure other families won't go through this," Kenney said during a Zoom press briefing Wednesday.

In the single hour that residents rallied around City Hall, gunfire continued to erupt across the city.

A 45-year-old was shot in the stomach at the West Park Apartments in West Philadelphia.

In Kensington, a 60-year-old male was left critically injured on the 1800 block of East Lehigh Avenue.

Residents fear if a declaration isn't made, things will get worse.

The City of Philadelphia currently stands at 322 homicides.

