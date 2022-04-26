hit and run accident

Bensalem, Pa. man charged in hit-and-run crash that killed pedestrian on Christmas Eve

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Hit-and-run driver wanted for killing man on Christmas Eve

CROYDON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Bucks County Investigating Grand Jury has recommended that a Bensalem man be charged in the 2021 Christmas Eve hit-and-run crash that left a man dead.

Kevin Michael Baker Jr. turned himself in on Monday, April 25, 2022, to be arraigned on charges of accidents involving death or personal injury, tampering with physical evidence, and failure to stop and give information or render aid.

Baker is accused of hitting John Dugan, 65, of Bristol Township as he crossed State Road in Bristol Township around 5 p.m.

Dugan died at the hospital.

Dugan's daughter, Jamie Santos, told Action News last year that she still can't process that someone left her dad lying in the road.

SEE ALSO: Bristol Twp. police searching for hit-and-run driver who killed man on Christmas Eve
EMBED More News Videos

"They took me back and I saw my dad laying on the bed completely lifeless. That sums up my Christmas Eve," recalled John Dugan's daughter.



"They took me back and I saw my dad lying on the bed completely lifeless. That sums up my Christmas Eve," said Santos.

Authorities said Baker fled the scene after the crash.

"I'm grateful to the members of the Bucks County Grand Jury for their role in solving this mystery," District Attorney Matt Weintraub said. "We will take their recommendation to heart by commencing prosecution of Mr. Baker.

A woman with Dugan told police they were crossing State Road when he fell on the road, likely caused by a medical condition that causes his legs and feet to give out. The woman told police she tried to help Dugan up, but a truck "passed me real fast and hit John," according to the Grand Jury presentment.

Investigators say Baker had attempted to clean the driver's side of the front bumper and repair a fog light that was damaged in the crash.

Baker's bail was set at 10% of $150,000.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
croydonhit and runpennsylvania newsfatal crashcrashhit and run accident
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
HIT AND RUN ACCIDENT
Hit-and-run driver injures man in Center City
Police are looking for a suspect after a hit-and-run in Center City
Construction worker hurt in hit-and-run crash in Camden County
Search for hit-and-run driver in Allentown, victim critically injured
TOP STORIES
Man dies after being punched by bouncer outside bar
76ers fall to Raptors 103-88 in Game 5; Philly leads series 3-2
AccuWeather: A few showers Tuesday, then cool midweek
2 adults, 12-year-old child dead in apparent double murder-suicide
Jersey Shore town introducing new shuttle service this summer
Birthday celebration held for missing Bridgeton girl
Philly POPs to perform hallmark Gershwin series at Verizon Hall
Show More
Best friend, principal among mourners after fire kills father, 3 kids
New video evidence released in deadly 'Rust' movie set shooting
Despite war, Ukrainian designer finishes local bride's wedding dress
Rape, 2 stabbings on SEPTA under investigation
Grocery store simulator helps students with autism build career skills
More TOP STORIES News