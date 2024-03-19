The incident happened on November 26, 2023, at about 8:05 p.m. in the 11000 block of Knights Road.

Woman dies from injuries after being hit by vehicle pulling out of church parking lot in Torresdale

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A woman who was critically injured last year when she was hit by a vehicle that was pulling out of a church parking lot has died from her injuries, police told Action News.

The woman succumbed to her injuries on March 13.

According to police, the driver has been identified, but no charges have been filed at this time.

It was dark and rainy when the woman was hit. It's unclear if the driver saw the woman.

Surveillance video captured the dark-colored SUV sought in connection to the crash pulling out of the parking lot.

Pictured: An SUV being sought for a hit-and-run near a church in the Torresdale section of Philadelphia.

According to a statement from Kenneth Gavin, a spokesperson for the Archdiocese of Philadelphia, the woman was a longtime parishioner of the church and was waiting for a ride home from Mass.

The driver then left the scene, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

