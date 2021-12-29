hit and run

Bristol Twp. police searching for hit-and-run driver who killed man on Christmas Eve

By Bryanna Gallagher
CROYDON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police in Bucks County, Pennsylvania are still trying to track down a hit-and-run driver who's responsible for a Christmas Eve tragedy in Croydon.

The holiday will forever be scarred for John Dugan's family.

Dugan, 65, was attempting to cross State Road near Fourth Avenue with his fiance Christiana when he was hit by a driver on December 24.

Bristol Township police say Dugan fell in the road and that's when he was hit.



Dugan's daughter, Jamie Santos, says she still can't process that someone left her dad lying in the road.

"They took me back and I saw my dad laying on the bed completely lifeless. That sums up my Christmas Eve," said Santos.



Police have identified the car seen in the surveillance footage as a cherry red Chevy Silverado pickup with black rims.

Christiana Mazzatenta, Dugan's fiance, says she can't look out her bedroom window because it just reminds her of what happened on Christmas Eve.

Both the family and police are asking for the public's help to find out who did this. Santos said her dad was her best friend, and he was a proud grandfather.



"My dad, where do we start... the title grandfather, he definitely didn't miss a beat when it came to his grandkids, and he didn't when it came to us. He was my best friend and I am going to forever be lost," Santos said.

Police are asking anyone with information to please contact them. They encourage you to call Officer Kenneth Margerum of the Bristol Township Police Department Traffic Safety Unit at (267) 812-2991.

