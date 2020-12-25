Business

Bucks County, Pa. business serves up free pizzas to thank customers

CROYDON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- It's been a tough year for many businesses across the region due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but a Bucks County, Pennsylvania pizzeria still wanted to show its appreciation to the community.

La Vera Pizza Restaurant in Croydon gave away roughly 200 cheese pizzas this Christmas Eve.

Customers could call or stop in anytime between 3 p.m. and 8 p.m.

The business said they were serving up the free pies "in appreciation of all the support we had this year from all our customers."
