Philadelphia files formal complaint against CSX over 25th Street Viaduct debris

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After years of delays and several close calls, the city of Philadelphia has now filed a formal complaint against CSX.
The complaint is over a crumbling bridge at 25th Street in South Philadelphia.
In 2015, CSX made a commitment to do a facelift on the 25th Street bridge in South Philadelphia. Seven years later, residents are still reporting erosion from the viaduct.
Just last week, Anthony Trave documented the crumbling concrete that landed inches from several parked cars.
Now, the city has filed a complaint with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission to enforce a 2005 order that ensures the viaduct is structurally sound.
"We don't want to wait until someone actually gets hurt until we take this situation seriously. So my belief is that CSX should step up, they made a promise, a commitment. We want them to follow through on that promise or commitment," said Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson.
CSX released this statement to Action News.
CSX began work on the 25th Street viaduct in 2014 and has completed various phases of the project to ensure the safe operation of rail traffic and the safety of the South Philadelphia community. The company was awarded a Pennsylvania DOT grant in December 2021 with plans to complete additional renovations on portions of the viaduct. We remain in ongoing discussions with the city about required repairs to the drainage system and their role in addressing this critical need.
Bridges across our network are regularly inspected by certified railroad bridge experts and maintained in accordance with CSX policies, which meet or exceed federal regulations. The 25th Street Viaduct was inspected in 2021 and determined to be safe for railroad operations. Our bridge maintenance program focuses on structural integrity, reliability and safety for railroad operations. CSX maintains this and all bridge structures on our network in full compliance with all federal laws and regulations.
Philadelphia files formal complaint against CSX over 25th Street Viaduct debris
SAFETY
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News