Philadelphia files formal complaint against CSX over 25th Street Viaduct debris

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After years of delays and several close calls, the city of Philadelphia has now filed a formal complaint against CSX.The complaint is over a crumbling bridge at 25th Street in South Philadelphia.In 2015, CSX made a commitment to do a facelift on the 25th Street bridge in South Philadelphia. Seven years later, residents are still reporting erosion from the viaduct.Just last week, Anthony Trave documented the crumbling concrete that landed inches from several parked cars.Now, the city has filed a complaint with the Pennsylvania Public Utility Commission to enforce a 2005 order that ensures the viaduct is structurally sound."We don't want to wait until someone actually gets hurt until we take this situation seriously. So my belief is that CSX should step up, they made a promise, a commitment. We want them to follow through on that promise or commitment," said Councilmember Kenyatta Johnson.CSX released this statement to Action News.