jobs hiring

CVS hiring 25,000 new employees nationwide

The pharmacy giant is looking for retail associates, pharmacists, pharmacy techs and nurses.
EMBED <>More Videos

CVS hiring 25,000 new employees nationwide

CVS is looking to hire 25,000 new employees nationwide during a one-day virtual career event on Friday.

They're recruiting candidates for both clinical and retail jobs to support flu season and COVID vaccinations and testing.

The pharmacy giant is looking for retail associates, pharmacists, pharmacy techs and nurses.

Last month, the company raised its corporate-wide minimum wage to $15 an hour, taking full effect in July of next year.

If you want to apply, just visit the CVS website.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
careersjobs hiringjob faircvsjobs
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
JOBS HIRING
Live! Casino and Hotel hosting job fair
Thousands of jobs opening up in Philadelphia area
Businesses look to rebound amid COVID-19 pandemic
US hiring slows to just 235,000 jobs after 2 strong months
TOP STORIES
Delaware rowhome blaze kills 2 men; injures firefighters
Sources: Ben Simmons won't report, done with Philadelphia 76ers
Autopsy set to be performed on Petito; Laundrie remains missing
Students head back to class after remnants of Ida damaged school
Dallas-area couple kicked out of restaurant for wearing masks
Arrest of teen in stolen car under investigation by Delco D.A.
3 charged in NYC restaurant assault claim racial bias
Show More
Speaking to UN, Biden says world at 'inflection point' amid crises
Comfort dog aims to improve mental health of first responders
J&J says 2nd dose of vaccine after 2 months results in more protection
Texas doctor who defied state's new abortion ban is sued
NJ's Sarah Dash who sang on 'Lady Marmalade' with Labelle dies
More TOP STORIES News