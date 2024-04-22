'She was an angel': Woman killed after tree falls onto her camper in Bucks County

Bob Cousins described his wife as his best friend and guardian angel.

MILFORD TOWNSHIP, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A woman died after a tree fell onto a camper in Bucks County on Saturday night.

It happened at Quakerwoods Campground in Milford Township.

Authorities say two people were inside the camper when the tree, which was 94 inches in diameter, fell.

Cynthia Cousins, 69, was killed.

Her husband, Bob Cousins, was the other person inside the camper, according to police.

He was thrown from the camper, Pennsylvania State Police say, but survived with minor injuries.

Action News spoke with Bob on Monday about his loss.

"She was everything to me," he said.

Bob described his wife, whom he called Cindy, as his best friend and guardian angel.

"She saved my life three times. I had heart attacks and she knew enough to get me to the hospital," he recalled.

Bob said the Bensalem couple had just fallen asleep in their camper on Saturday night when suddenly a nearby tree toppled over.

"This tree was only five feet from my head. It's just the way it fell. It fell right across her and crushed her to death," he said.

He says he did all he could to get to Cindy, but Bob quickly realized there was nothing he could do but call their daughter, Dawn Segrest.

"The hardest thing I ever had to do in my life was call her to tell her what happened," he said.

Segrest told Action News that the call was surreal.

"It didn't hit me. I don't know if it still has hit me yet. You run through the emotions," she said.

Both Bob and Segrest say Cindy left behind a legacy of kindness and selflessness.

The family says she babysat so many children in the community, half the neighborhood referred to her as 'mom-mom.'

"If you needed, 'I need someone to care for my son for the day.' She would be there. She was an angel," said Bob.