ATF, FBI responds to shooting at mall in Dallas suburb

Police are searching for a second gunman in the shooting at an outlet mall in Allen, Texas, a suburb of Dallas, a law enforcement source tells CNN. There is at least one confirmed shooter who is being reported as deceased on the ground. He is reportedly wearing tactical gear, the source says.

Authorities in a suburb of Dallas initially responded to a reported shooting at an outlet mall, with ATF and FBI personnel arriving on the scene a short time later.

Now, there is a search for a "second gunman," according to the law enforcement source, based on descriptions from witnesses, although the involvement of a second shooter is not confirmed.

Police believe they have identified the vehicle of the deceased suspect, which is being examined by the bomb squad as a precaution, the source says.

The Dallas field office of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives tweeted Saturday afternoon that personnel are responding to the active shooter incident at a mall.

ABC News has confirmed that the FBI is also on scene.

A dispatcher at the Allen Police Department described the scene as a "shooting," but said the department was too busy to immediately provide further information.

Jaynal Pervez told CNN affiliate KTVT that he arrived at the mall after his daughter, who was inside, called to inform him about a shooting.

"We saw the police outside the door, and they told us we had to go, and that they are still looking for the person," Pervez said. "There's no more safe places. I don't know what to do."

Police in Allen in a tweet would only call the incident "an active investigation," and asked residents to avoid the area.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

