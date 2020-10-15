Construction worker's dance moves caught on camera in Collegeville

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6720332" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Video from a security camera caught an Atlanta woman who had been homeless for two years break out into a happy dance after acing a job interview.

TRAPPE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- One construction worker in Montgomery County surely knows how to have a good time while on the job.An Action News viewer spotted the dancing man in an intersection while directing traffic.The woman who recorded the video said she drove through the intersection repeatedly, sitting in a back-up three times, just to watch him dance.We have no idea what he was listening to, but it must be good! (Maybe the Action News theme song?)And we hope it inspires you to have a good day!