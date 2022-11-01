'Dancing with the Stars' says goodbye to another couple after costume-filled Halloween show

The remaining couples performed one individual routine and one team dance for extra points. In the end, the cast had to say goodbye to another favorite couple.

LOS ANGELES -- The "Dancing with the Stars" ballroom transformed into a festival of fun and frights to celebrate Halloween.

The nine remaining couples performed one individual routine and one team dance. The extra points that were earned with the group number completely upset the apple cart and had some new stars emerge at the top of the leader board.

Charli D'Amelio maintained her position as the leader of this season, tying for first place with Trevor Donovan, who had been in the bottom two twice this season. Wayne Brady landed in third place, while Daniel Durant and Shangela tied for fourth.

Hosts Tyra Banks and Alfonso Ribeiro let us know which celebrities were safe for the week, based on judge's scores and viewer votes. The stars who made it into the next round of competition included Charli D'Amelio, along with Donovan, Brady, Durant and Shangela. Gabby Windey and Vinny Guadagnino rounded out the list of returning dancers.

That meant Heidi D'Amelio and Jordin Sparks were the dancers in the bottom two for the week. The judges split on their decision of who to keep.

Derek Hough and Bruno Tonioli voted to have Jordin stay; Carrie Ann Inaba and Len Goodman were in Heidi's corner. "DWTS" rules say if there is a tie, then head judge Len Goodman's vote pushes through that dancer for another week. That meant Heidi stayed.

Sparks celebrated how far she's come, blowing kisses to the crowd and offering a big thanks to her pro partner Brandon Armstrong.

"It's been life changing," Sparks said. "How many people get this opportunity? How many times as a performer do you get to do something different and new? Thank you for inviting me into your world. It's crazy but I love it. I can't wait to keep doing more."

The remaining eight couples time travel next week and head back to the 90s. The musical guests will include En Vogue, Salt-N-Pepa, Kid 'n Play and Vanilla Ice.