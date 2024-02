Judge throws out man's conviction for deadly 1994 fire in West Philadelphia

Judge throws out man’s conviction for deadly 1994 fire in West Philadelphia

Judge throws out man’s conviction for deadly 1994 fire in West Philadelphia

Judge throws out man’s conviction for deadly 1994 fire in West Philadelphia

Judge throws out man’s conviction for deadly 1994 fire in West Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man serving time on death row was exonerated and ordered to be released by a Philadelphia judge on Wednesday.

Daniel Gwynn was convicted of first-degree murder for a deadly fire in 1994.

It happened in a vacant building on Chestnut Street in West Philadelphia.

Gwynn and five other people were squatting inside the building.

One of them was killed in the blaze.

The District Attorney's office filed a motion to throw out the case citing a flawed investigation.