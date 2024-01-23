After 77 years, Dan's Fresh Meats deli closes its doors in Fishtown

Dan Tocci's father opened a butcher shop in 1947 two doors down from the current location.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dan's Fresh Meats has stood on the corner of Norris Street and Frankford Avenue in Fishtown for over seven decades, but the owner says now's the time to close up shop.

On the last day of business Tuesday, many people came out to say goodbye and, of course, place one last order.

"Dan's known for his Italians, his hot roast beef, his hot roast pork, and his meatballs," said Angie Dicecco, who has worked at the deli for four years.

The popularity of the food isn't just because of the flavor. It's also because of one very special ingredient.

"We make them with tender loving care," said Dan Tocci with a smile as he sat in the back of the deli watching customers file in on his last day.

"A lot of people are sad to see him go, as well as I am," said Dicecco. "They're gonna miss it!"

Tocci's father opened a butcher shop in 1947 two doors down from the current location of Dan's Fresh Meats, where the business relocated in 1950.

"We had groceries, we had fresh foods," Tocci recalled, talking about the business when his father opened it.

Back in those days, Fishtown looked a lot different.

"This was a good community," said Tocci. "It was primarily Polish and Irish people in Fishtown here."

Tocci's father taught himself various languages to accommodate the diverse customer base.

Over the decades, things in Fishtown have changed and challenges have come, including one the deli faced last week.

"We had a break-in. They stole all my capicola. They stole all my genoa salamis," said Tocci.

But that's not why he is closing the business.

"I'm 87 years old," he said. "I've been here all my life since I was 13, and I think it's time."

The building is already sold and Tocci doesn't know what the new owners will do with it.

"I have no idea what it's going to be," he said.

Tocci added that he'll stick around for about a week and clean up the place, which already has nearly bare shelves.

Before he closed up shop, though, he helped make a few hundred more hoagies.

"We've made about 100 sandwiches so far by 1 p.m.," said Dicecco.

The crush of orders proved to be too much demand for the deli, which ran out of rolls and meat. But loyal customers stayed in line on the sidewalk until a Dietz and Watson truck pulled up with the sandwich-making goods.

"I think he's a wonderful man," said longtime customer and Fishtown resident E.G. Marshall. "I'm going to miss him."

As for Tocci, once he's done cleaning the space, he plans to spend his retirement enjoying his model train collection and relaxing on Long Beach Island in the summers.

He's grateful for the customers who were loyal to his family's market for nearly 80 years. He'll miss them as much as they'll miss him and his famous Italian hoagies.

"You know," he said, "all good things come to an end."