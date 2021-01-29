Person rescued from house fire in Darby Township, Pa.

DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Firefighters rescued a person from a house fire in Darby Township, Delaware County.The fire broke out around 4:30 a.m. Friday on the 900 block of Springfield Road.Crews arrived to find flames on the third floor of a single-family house.Officials said a person with special needs was rescued by firefighters.Everyone inside was accounted for, they said.Firefighters remained on the scene to put out hot spots.