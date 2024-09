Firefighters were able to quickly get the flames under control.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Authorities in Philadelphia are investigating a fire that left two people hospitalized.

The fire broke out on the 900 block of Reno Place in the West Poplar neighborhood of the city.

Two people had to be taken to Temple University Hospital.

Action News was told that one of those people is a woman listed in critical condition.