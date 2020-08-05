Communities cleaning up after massive flooding along Darby Creek

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=6355963" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> People jumped into action after a daycare was heavily damaged during Tropical Storm Isaias.

DARBY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- The cleanup continued Wednesday for communities after a rain-swollen Darby Creek flooded thanks to Tropical Storm Isaias.The force of Darby Creek was enough to pick up shipping containers and drop them wherever they'd land.One stopped on Springfield Road in Darby, and another has been stuck under a bridge.The bridge will now need to be inspected for structural damage.It was a muddy, silt-filled mess. Darby Creek crested over with rainwater runoff on Tuesday, leaving a path of damage in its wake."It's just stinks. Nothing is salvageable because it's a creek, it's mixed in with the sewer water. Can't save nothing," said Aldophus Thomas.All of the furniture and belongings inside Thomas' first-floor apartment have been destroyed, and he's not alone.Nyeem Wingfield's apartment got more than six feet of water."Everything that was in the back is all in the front in the kitchen now," Nyeem Wingfield.Wingfield's car was completely submerged. He's just rebounding off hard times, now being sent right back."From having our own, everything we wanted, to nothing in one day," said Wingfield.In Colwyn, Darby Creek was responsible for flooding businesses and leaving dozens of parked vehicles water-logged.Delaware County Emergency Management crews are out assessing what's been left behind."There are some hazardous materials from transformers and gasoline that have been spilled. So that's our main focus today, restore power and make sure the environment is safe," said Tim Boyce, Director of Delaware County Emergency Services.In the Eastwick section of Philadelphia, there are concerns about dirt and debris from an old superfund site underneath homes that mixed with the rain and mud."All that material is exposed and it all washed into my basement," said Andrew Torres on the 8200 block of Lindbergh Avenue.