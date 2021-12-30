Darby Township commissioner charged with rape in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A Darby Township commissioner has been arrested in Philadelphia after turning himself in for an alleged rape crime.Police arrested Marvin Smith with rape, sexual assault, and luring for an alleged incident dating to 2017 where investigators say he allegedly raped a male.Smith currently serves as the 1st Ward Commissioner for Darby Township.But this past Tuesday, Smith turned himself into Philadelphia police and had his mugshot taken.Smith was arrested after investigators allege he raped a male back in 2017.According to police, "On April 15, 2019, the complainant stated to Philadelphia police that on August 12, 2017, he was sexually assaulted."Detectives also allege, "Smith was in a vehicle and approached the complainant, stating that he was a family friend, and offered to give him a ride home."The victim would then allegedly tell investigators Smith sexually assaulted him after driving him to an area in Cobbs Creek Park on the 200 block of South 63rd Street.After the crime, Smith allegedly dropped off the victim in an undisclosed location.Officials say, last November, an arrest warrant was issued for the commissioner.It's unclear at this point why the investigation took so long since the victim reported the incident back in 2019.Darby Township Officials released a statement that reads in part, "The Township takes these matters very seriously and will cooperate to the fullest extent with any investigation related to Commissioner Smith."Meanwhile, in September 2020, Smith came under scrutiny after reposting a meme on social media of a white cop with two Black men pointing guns at his head. Smith apologized for that after the Delaware County Police Union called for his resignation.