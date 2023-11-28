Pedestrian struck, killed after crash involving DART bus in New Castle County

Officials have not yet identified the victim.
WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A bus crash in New Castle County left a pedestrian dead on Monday.
Officers responded to the 100 block of North Monroe Street in Wilmington, Delaware around 5:45 a.m.
At the scene, investigators found a 38-year-old man. He later died from his injuries.
A DART spokesperson did confirm with Action News a bus was involved in the collision.
There is no further information on what caused this incident.