WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Pedestrian struck, killed after crash involving DART bus in New Castle County

Officials have not yet identified the victim.

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, November 28, 2023 3:43AM
Pedestrian struck, killed after crash involving DART bus in New Castle County
EMBED <>More Videos

Pedestrian struck, killed after crash involving DART bus in New Castle County

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A bus crash in New Castle County left a pedestrian dead on Monday.

Officers responded to the 100 block of North Monroe Street in Wilmington, Delaware around 5:45 a.m.

At the scene, investigators found a 38-year-old man. He later died from his injuries.

Officials have not yet identified the victim.

A DART spokesperson did confirm with Action News a bus was involved in the collision.

There is no further information on what caused this incident.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW