Pedestrian struck, killed after crash involving DART bus in New Castle County

Officials have not yet identified the victim.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A bus crash in New Castle County left a pedestrian dead on Monday.

Officers responded to the 100 block of North Monroe Street in Wilmington, Delaware around 5:45 a.m.

At the scene, investigators found a 38-year-old man. He later died from his injuries.

Officials have not yet identified the victim.

A DART spokesperson did confirm with Action News a bus was involved in the collision.

There is no further information on what caused this incident.