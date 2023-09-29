South Jersey teacher facing charges of having child sexual abuse material in his home

HADDON TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A 53-year-old South Jersey teacher was arrested and charged with possession of child sexual abuse material offenses on Tuesday.

According to Camden County prosecutors, the items were discovered after a search of David Checchio's residence in Haddon Township.

Checchio is currently a teacher at Cumberland Regional High School in Cumberland County.

The school district released the following statement on the issue:

"The Camden County Prosecutor's Office has informed the Cumberland Regional School District that one of our staff members has been charged with third-degree endangering the welfare of a child. We were further assured that none of our Cumberland Regional students were involved in this case whatsoever. We will continue to cooperate with law enforcement regarding this investigation and have taken all necessary measures to ensure the continued safety and well-being of our students."

The New Jersey Department of Education said it could not comment on the ongoing investigation, but did state the following:

"The safety and security of New Jersey students remains of the utmost importance to our Department."