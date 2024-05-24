  • Watch Now

Former Burlington County elementary school teacher faces additional sexual assault charges

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Friday, May 24, 2024 10:16PM
WOODLAND TOWNSHIP, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A former special education teacher at a Burlington County elementary school has been charged with inappropriately touching seven more students.

That's on top of seven other victims that he was originally accused of assaulting.

A grand jury returned a 28-count indictment against 59-year-old Vincent Root.

The investigation began last year when a former student accused Root of touching him inappropriately.

More alleged victims came forward after that, all saying they were assaulted inside classrooms at Chatsworth Elementary School in Woodland Township over several years.

Root, who was originally charged in October 2023, entered a plea of not guilty at his arraignment last week. He is free pending trial.

