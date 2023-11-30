  • Watch Now

19-year-old accused of recording man in bathroom stall in South Jersey

Police have identified the suspect as David Reyes.

By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Thursday, November 30, 2023 4:41AM
EVESHAM, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A 19-year-old is facing charges after police say he was caught recording a man in a bathroom in South Jersey.

Police have identified the suspect as David Reyes.

The incident happened on Sunday at the Burlington store on Route 73 in Evesham, New Jersey.

A customer told police that while he was in the bathroom, he noticed a cell phone being held under the stall.

Reyes is now being charged with invasion of privacy.

Authorities believe there may be as many as 20 victims.

