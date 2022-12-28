Police: Man sought for peering into off-campus student housing at Temple University

Police are searching for a man who was allegedly peering into the windows of an off-campus student housing complex near Temple University.

Surveillance video shows the suspect outside the complex on North 16th Street in North Philadelphia.

Investigators say he was seen there on both December 1 and December 18.

He was seen driving a silver Honda Civic with a broken passenger-side headlight and an expired PA temp tag of 3827-305.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic man who is about 30 to 35 years old. He stands about 5'6" tall and has a stock build. He was wearing a brown jacket, blue jeans, dark knit hat and white sneakers.

Anyone with information on this person's identity is asked to call or text police at 215-686-TIPS (8477).