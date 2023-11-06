Man exonerated in 2006 murder in Philadelphia's Nicetown section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A man who was arrested and convicted in a 2006 murder is now free. Philadelphia District Attorney Larry Krasner announced the exoneration of David Sparks on Monday afternoon.

Sparks was a teen when he was convicted in the murder of Gary Hall 17 years ago in the Nicetown section of Philadelphia.

Officials now say there was another suspect that the defense didn't know about at the time.

Ivan Simmons, Sparks' brother, and another man, Nick Walker, were linked to Hall's murder, officials said.

Sparks was expected to leave prison on Monday.