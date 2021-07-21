Camden County day care worker charged with attempted murder: Police

LINDENWOLD, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A day care employee is facing attempted murder charges after officials say she assaulted a 1-year-old.According to the Camden County Prosecutor's Office, 21-year-old Maggie Fruit was taken into custody Thursday after complaints she abused a child.Officials said they received 911 calls saying a child was being physically abused at a day care on the 600 block of Chews Landing Road in Lindenwold.Authorities said when Lindenwold police arrived on scene, they were shown surveillance video that captured the abuse.The 1-year-old was taken to a nearby hospital to be checked out and was released.Police said a second child was also abused by Fruit just a half-hour earlier, but that child did not require medical attention.Fruit is now facing charges of first-degree attempted murder and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.Fruit was an employee at the center for two months.Anyone with additional information is asked to call Lindenwold police.