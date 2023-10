Several people taken to the hospital after hazmat situation at daycare

Several people taken to the hospital after hazmat situation at Pennsylvania daycare

NORTH WHITEHALL TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- First responders are on the scene of a hazmat situation at a daycare center in the Lehigh Valley.

Medics were called to Kids Corner on Park Avenue in North Whitehall Twp. around 10:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Police say several people have been taken to the hospital.

We're still waiting for an update on injuries, and what prompted this response.

Stay with Action News and 6abc.com as this story develops.