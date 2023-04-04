WATCH LIVE

Hazmat crews respond to massive warehouse fire in West Easton, Pennsylvania

By 6abc Digital Staff
Tuesday, April 4, 2023 10:56AM
WEST EASTON, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Hazmat crews were called to a massive warehouse fire in West Easton, Northampton County on Tuesday morning.

Chopper 6 was over the scene of the industrial area near Main Street and Lehigh Drive, near the Lehigh River.

Video from Chopper 6 showed flames had engulfed the large building and smoke was pouring from the scene.

Action News has learned the building housed several businesses including a custom coating business, a motor line company and a components warehouse.

Residents in the area reported seeing the flames from across the river and in surrounding communities.

There were no reports of injuries.

