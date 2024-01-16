WATCH LIVE

PhiladelphiaPennsylvaniaNew JerseyDelaware
EDIT
Welcome,
Manage MyDisney Account
Log Out

Man charged in 2023 deadly boating crash in Atlantic City, New Jersey

6abc Digital Staff Image
By6abc Digital Staff WPVI logo
Tuesday, January 16, 2024 11:18PM
Man charged in 2023 deadly boating crash in Atlantic City, New Jersey
Man charged in 2023 deadly boating crash in Atlantic City, New Jersey
WPVI

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An Atlantic City, New Jersey man has been charged with aggravated manslaughter in connection with a boating death last year.

Authorities said 53-year-old Jeffrey Jastrzembski was traveling at a high rate of speed during the accident in August.

SEE ALSO: South Jersey woman struck, killed by boat in Atlantic City

Norma Michaels, 70, was killed after she was hit by the boat's propeller near the Albany Avenue Bridge, police said.

An investigation determined the suspect had a blood alcohol content of at least .19 at the time of the crash.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2024 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW