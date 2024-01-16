Man charged in 2023 deadly boating crash in Atlantic City, New Jersey

ATLANTIC CITY, New Jersey (WPVI) -- An Atlantic City, New Jersey man has been charged with aggravated manslaughter in connection with a boating death last year.

Authorities said 53-year-old Jeffrey Jastrzembski was traveling at a high rate of speed during the accident in August.

Norma Michaels, 70, was killed after she was hit by the boat's propeller near the Albany Avenue Bridge, police said.

An investigation determined the suspect had a blood alcohol content of at least .19 at the time of the crash.