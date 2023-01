The deadly crash happened just after midnight Sunday in the southbound lanes of I-495 in Wilmington.

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- A crash on I-495 in Delaware leaves one person dead.

It happened just after midnight Sunday in the southbound lanes of I-495 in Wilmington.

Police say the vehicle spun out on the highway.

The passenger was thrown from the vehicle over a bridge and down into an embankment.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

Medics rushed the driver to the hospital with just minor injuries.