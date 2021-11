Philadelphia police ask for public's help in identifying arson, homicide suspect

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a double homicide and arson in the city's Tioga-Nicetown section Police said new surveillance video shows the man buy a container of gas a few minutes before the deadly fire was reported at 4 a.m. Thursday.Two people died at a local hospital after being pulled from the second floor of the home, investigators said.Police have not yet released a possible motive and are still awaiting autopsy results to determine how the victims died.Anyone with information about the suspect or the fire is asked to contact police.