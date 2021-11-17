PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a double homicide and arson in the city's Tioga-Nicetown section.
Police said new surveillance video shows the man buy a container of gas a few minutes before the deadly fire was reported at 4 a.m. Thursday.
RELATED: Homicide investigation underway after 2 killed in Tioga-Nicetown house fire
Two people died at a local hospital after being pulled from the second floor of the home, investigators said.
Police have not yet released a possible motive and are still awaiting autopsy results to determine how the victims died.
Anyone with information about the suspect or the fire is asked to contact police.
Philadelphia police ask for public's help in identifying arson, homicide suspect
New surveillance video shows the suspect purchased a container of gas a few minutes before the deadly fire erupted.
DOUBLE HOMICIDE
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News