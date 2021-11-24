Man killed in fire in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown section

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- One person was killed in a fire at a rooming house in Philadelphia's Tioga-Nicetown neighborhood.The fire broke out at about 11:50 p.m. Tuesday on the 3300 block of N. 21st Street.The fire chief said crews found the body of a 40-year-old man behind the door of a second-floor bedroom.Five other people escaped unharmed, officials said.There's no word on what caused the deadly fire.