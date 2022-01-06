philadelphia fire department

City of Philadelphia releases timeline of fire department's response to fatal Fairmount fire

By
EMBED <>More Videos

Philly releases timeline of fire department's response to fatal blaze

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The City of Philadelphia has released more information on the fire department's response time to the deadly blaze at a Fairmount duplex that killed 12 people including eight children.

It was the deadliest fire the city has seen in more than a century.

EMBED More News Videos

Investigators are looking into the possibility the blaze might have been sparked by a Christmas tree fire, sources say.



City officials said in a press release that police radio received 36 calls to 911 between 6:36 a.m. and 6:39 a.m. on Wednesday concerning the fire on the 800 block of N. 23rd Street.

"The first call was received at 6:36:28 and was answered immediately," the city said.

Officials said the call taker retrieved the information regarding the location of the fire and transferred the call to fire communications at 6:37:12 a.m.

The call was answered on two rings, the city said.

Firefighters were then sent on their way two minutes after that first call came in.

"Fire personnel were dispatched and enroute at 6:38:27. The first Philadelphia Fire Department company arrived on scene at 6:40 a.m.," the city said.

The first firefighters arrived four minutes from the time of the first call.

It took 50 minutes for crews to place the fire under control.

Qaadira and Jacuita Purifoy told Action News they lost their three sisters and their sisters' eight children in the fire.



The city said the property is owned, operated and inspected by the Philadelphia Housing Authority.

The two units in the property were inspected by the PHA in April and May of 2021, respectively. According to the PHA, all smoke detectors were operating properly at those times.

On Wednesday, fire officials said there were no working smoke detectors in the duplex at the time of the fire.

It is not yet known why the smoke detectors were not working.

EMBED More News Videos

Questions over smoke detectors, occupants linger in deadly Philadelphia fire. George Solis reports for Action News at 11 on Jan. 5, 2022.



Fire officials said 18 people were living in the upstairs apartment known as Unit B, which was comprised of the 2nd and 3rd floors of the duplex. Another eight people lived in Unit A, comprised of the 1st floor and part of the 2nd floor.

However, PHA said they were only aware of 14 residents in Unit B when they did their last occupancy recertification in October.

There was no immediate word on the cause of the fire, but sources tell Action News that investigators are looking into the possibility the blaze might have been sparked after a child started a Christmas tree fire.

The cause remains under investigation by the Philadelphia Fire Department Fire Marshal's Office. The Medical Examiner's Office will determine the causes of death.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphiafatal firedeadly firephiladelphia fire department
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
PHILADELPHIA FIRE DEPARTMENT
Procession held for 12 victims killed in Philly fire | See the video
2 children hospitalized after house fire in Philadelphia
Firefighters battle massive two-alarm blaze in Manayunk
3 firefighters hurt battling South Philly blaze
TOP STORIES
Blaze that killed 12 possibly sparked by Christmas tree fire: Sources
Relatives share photos of victims killed in Philly blaze
LIVE: Biden and Congress mark a year since violent Jan. 6 insurrection
AccuWeather: Accumulating Snow Thursday Night - Friday Morning
Vigil held for Quakertown family killed in Christmas morning blaze
Man heading to work shot during attempted carjacking: Police
$632M Powerball winning tickets sold in CA, WI
Show More
Delco COVID testing site to get visitor, officials speak on demand
By the numbers: How the Jan. 6 investigation shapes up 1 year later
Fairmount fire the deadliest in Philly in more than 100 years
Experts share fire safety tips in wake of deadly Philly duplex fire
Procession held for 12 victims killed in Philly fire | See the video
More TOP STORIES News