Fairmount fire the deadliest in Philadelphia in more than 100 years

Those killed in that fire include seven children.
"It was terrible. I've been around for 35 years now and this is probably one of the worst fires I have ever been to," said Craig Murphy, first deputy fire commissioner.
The city's deadliest fire was back in October 1901. An eight-story building on the 1200 block of Market Street killed 22 people.
A family of nine people, including seven children, were killed in a fire on Parrish Street back in 1967.
In May 1985, 11 people died on the 6200 block of Osage Avenue, when police dropped explosives on the roof of a house where members of the group MOVE were holed up.
In 1975, a fire swallowed the Gulf Oil refinery in South Philadelphia, and eight firefighters lost their lives battling the flames. More than a dozen others were injured. The fire was the result of an explosion caused by an oil storage tank that ignited.
In December 2008, seven people watching a movie in the basement of a Southwest Philadelphia row home were trapped when a fire broke out. Three adults and four children, the youngest a 1-year-old boy, died in the flames. At the time investigators said there were no smoke detectors in the home.