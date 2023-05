One person was fatally shot Tuesday morning in Bristol, Bucks County.

BRISTOL, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Police are investigating a deadly shooting on the waterfront in Bristol, Bucks County on Tuesday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened just before 11 a.m. on Basin Street near Bristol Lions Park.

One person was killed in the shooting.

Additional information about the shooting was not yet made available.

The investigation is ongoing, police said.