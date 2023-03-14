Sharpshooters to thin deer herd at Norristown Farm Park in Montgomery County

The cull events had been held annually from 2005 to 2019, but were postponed during the COVID-19 pandemic.

NORRISTOWN, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Sharpshooters from the United States Department of Agriculture will be deployed to help thin the deer herd at Norristown Farm Park in Montgomery County.

The county's department of Parks, Trails, and Historic Sites says the cull event will happen during March in coordination with state and federal agencies.

"Deer culls serve to reduce the park's deer population and bring it into balance with the site's available resources. Culls reduce crop damage, lessen deer collisions with cars, and decrease damage to the park's vegetation," county officials said in a statement.

The statement went on to say the culls help also help reduce illnesses among the animals.

"The operation will be closely monitored by officials from various agencies and since it is after hours, the park while closed to the public," the department said. "The cull will be patrolled continuously to ensure public safety."

Officials say the meat harvested will be donated to area food banks.

Residents with questions should contact the Norristown Farm Park office at (610) 270-0215.