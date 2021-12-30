Art of Aging: Delaware exhibit showcases African American art, culture

WILMINGTON, Delaware (WPVI) -- As 2021 comes to an end, many may be reflecting on the past year.Dr. James Newton and Arnold Hurtt entered a time capsule of sorts on a recent visit to the Delaware Art Museum.The exhibit is called Afro-American Images 1971: The Vision of Percy Ricks.Newton, an artist, and Hurtt, a musician, both became part of the group Ricks formed in 1971 called Aesthetic Dynamics.They say with Ricks' network of artists, the original exhibition was born. It showcased artists from the mid-Atlantic states"Mainstream America had not appreciated the aesthetic works of African American art and culture," Newton said. "The result was a new way of philosophical thinking in the art world."Margaret Winslow, the curator of contemporary art at the Delaware Art Museum, said that because the exhibition is under-documented, they wanted to restage it for its 50th anniversary."In this restaging, there are 98 works of art on view, sculptures, paintings, collage," she said.Newton says many of the artists featured in that 1971 show are well-known African American artists today.If you'd like to check out Newton's work, the Delaware Art Museum's restaging of the exhibit runs through Sunday, January 23.