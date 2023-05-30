Brush fire forces part of Route 1 to be shut down in Delaware County

Brush fire forces part of Route 1 to be shut down in Delaware Co.

UPPER PROVIDENCE TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A brush fire forced the closure of a highway in Delaware County.

Route 1 was shut down in both directions between the exit for I-476 North and the State Road exit due to a large brush fire in Upper Providence Township.

Chopper 6 was over the scene at Briar Lane and Rose Tree Road.

That's where several trees were on fire.

Firefighters could be seen working to douse the flames and protect several homes nearby.

There's no word yet on injuries at this time.