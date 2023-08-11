'Gratitude for Grandparents' founder and fiancé accused of child abuse

An affidavit of probable cause paints a different picture, alleging the 66-year-old man threw one of the children into a wall and grabbed him by the neck.

MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A Delaware County couple stands accused of verbal and physical abuse against their minor grandchildren.

Rhea Kelsall, 65, was charged with felony endangering the welfare of a child, felony intimidation of a victim, simple assault, and related crimes. Her fiance, Carl Haner IV, 66, also of the 800 block of Olive Street faces charges including aggravated assault and strangulation.

Kelsall is the founder of Gratitude for Grandparents, a registered nonprofit created to help "grandfamilies" financially through charitable contributions. Her organization has been featured in The New York Times and on PBS NewsHour.

In a 2021 interview with PBS, Kelsall told an interviewer, "They're your blood, you want to take them home, take care of them and love them and everything else it's not even a consideration," when talking about taking in her grandchild and her fiance's grandchild.

But an affidavit of probable cause paints a different picture, alleging Haner threw one of the children into a wall and grabbed him by the neck.

"The Child Victim 1 stated it was so tight he felt like he was getting choked out and he couldn't breathe," the document states.

The affidavit goes on to say, "Kelsall tripped him on the grass at Springton Lake Middle School, giving him a bloody nose, then yanked him back up and yelled in his face before pushing him again."

The children told investigators the abuse even occurred while on vacation at Disney World where allegedly "(Kelsall) got mad because Child victim 1 did not want to go on a water slide."

One victim told authorities that Kelsall threw him into a trash can which fell over.

"Child Victim 1 stated he was told by (Haner) and (Kelsall) not to talk about this or he would get another beating," the affidavit reads. "Child Victim 1 states each time they would do something that would include physical contact they would tell him not to tell anyone."

One of the victims told authorities he was relieved discussing the alleged abuse. He said he hoped talking about it would result in his life changing from "not being cared about to being a normal kid."

Action News went to the couple's Media home, but they declined to comment.

Delaware County District Attorney Jack Stollsteimer said more grandparents than ever are now primary caregivers for their grandchildren. An estimated 90,000 people in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania are currently in that position.

"There is never an excuse for child abuse. No matter what these people's positions were and what their relationship to these children what has alleged to have happened, and what these victims have told law enforcement is wrong and we will hold them accountable," said Stollsteimer.

Action News reached out to the couple's attorney, but he did not respond to our request for comment. He did tell the Delaware County Daily Times that the couple denies the allegations.

A family member tells Action News both kids are out of the home and now staying with relatives.