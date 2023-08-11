Roughly 100 Delaware County homes damaged by storms; Chadds Ford community hit hardest

Dozens of 200-year-old trees were completely uprooted or snapped in half during the storm.

CHADDS FORD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Families in Delaware County are still cleaning up the destruction left behind by Monday's severe storms.

"We heard this thing coming and I began to hear big things bouncing off the house," said Chadds Ford neighbor Al Leary.

Dozens of 200-year-old trees were completely uprooted or snapped in half.

"Probably the most magnificent tree in the whole area is a poplar tree that must be 300 years old," said Leary.

It's all a total loss after straight-line winds from Monday night's storms. We're getting a better look at the damage in Chadds Ford now that the roads and neighborhood driveways have been cleared.

Heyburn Road and Top of the Hill took the brunt of the storm.

"I had to crawl through the woods just to get back home, and that's when I came across all the trees and devastation," said neighbor Nick Hunter.

Nick Hunter and his family were in the dark until late Wednesday night when power was finally restored. He walked us around the property to survey the damage where his backyard pool is covered with toppled trees and debris.

"Our grill was right over there and now the grill is in the pool," said Hunter.

Delaware County Emergency Services was out there Thursday talking with neighbors to determine their needs and conducting their initial damage assessment.

"One of the dangers we're still concerned with is called widow makers. There are still branches up in these trees that if they come down they could hurt people," said Timothy Boyce, the director of Delaware County Emergency Services.

With more rain Thursday afternoon and the potential for wind, neighbors are racing to protect what's left and prepare for what might come down.

Boyce tells Action News about 100 homes in Delaware County were damaged. Chadds Ford has declared a state of emergency to try and get much-needed assistance for the hard-hit communities.