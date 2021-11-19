health

Delaware County officially appoints its first Health Department Director

During the pandemic, the county has not had its own health department and had to rely on a partnership with Chester County.
MEDIA, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Delaware County has appointed its first Health Department Director.

The Board of Health approved Melissa Lyon during a special meeting in Media, Pennsylvania on Thursday evening.

Lyon brings more than 20 years of experience in health care and public health.

"This is an exciting next step for the County as we prepare to launch the Delaware County Health Department in January 2022," said Delaware County Council Vice Chair Dr. Monica Taylor. "Melissa will focus on ensuring the health and well-being of our community through the collection and evaluation of hyperlocal data and fostering community partnerships to deliver programs and resources for all residents."

Lyon previously served as the Public Health Director for eight years and recently took on the role of COVID-19 Response Incident Commander for the Erie County Health Department.

Throughout the entire coronavirus pandemic, the county has not had its own health department and had to rely on a partnership with Chester County.

County officials are preparing to launch the Delaware County Health Department in January.
