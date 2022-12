Power outages reported after fire erupts at PECO substation in Radnor

Power outages have been reported after a fire broke out in a PECO substation on Wednesday afternoon in Radnor, Delaware County.

RADNOR, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Power outages have been reported after a fire broke out in a PECO substation on Wednesday afternoon in Radnor, Delaware County.

The fire was reported around 3:30 p.m. at the Bryn Mawr substation on Landover Road.

There was no word on how the fire started.

A large plume of smoke could be seen from miles away.